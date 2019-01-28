Perisic wants Inter exit as Arsenal rumours grow

Arsenal are said to be keen on Inter winger Ivan Perisic, and the Serie A club’s chief executive says the Croatian wants to leave.

Ivan Perisic “has asked to be sold” by Inter amid strong transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal, chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed.

Croatia international Perisic has enjoyed an impressive three-and-a-half-year spell at Inter since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, developing into one of the world’s best wingers.

Throughout his time in Milan he has been linked with other clubs, particularly Manchester United.

But Arsenal, facing a real struggle to finish in the Premier League’s top four, have emerged as a potential destination, with reports claiming they want to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

And, after Luciano Spalletti omitted him from his starting XI to face Torino on Sunday, Marotta confirmed Perisic, who turns 30 on Saturday, has asked for a move.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Marotta said: “Perisic has asked to be sold and we have to try to satisfy him by respecting the value of assets, for which no concrete offers have arrived.

“We have to understand and meet him. If he stays with us we will try to give him the chance to get to the end of the year.”