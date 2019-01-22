Cristiano Ronaldo makes a goal scoring bet with Juventus coach Max Allegri and ends up losing

Cristiano Ronaldo had made a bet with Juventus manager Max Allegri that he would score all his penalties this season – and lost it. He is human, after all.

Ronaldo, 33, has thus far been in fine form for Juventus this season, scoring 16 and assisting 8 in 27 appearances. However, he couldn’t add to that tally against Chievo as he ended up missing a penalty in the 53rd minute as the ‘keeper made a fine save diving low to his left.

It wasn’t just that Ronaldo missed the penalty that was the talking point, but it later came to light that the Portuguese marksman had made a bet with Juventus coach Max Allegri that he would score all of the penalties this season.

“Ronaldo takes the penalties,” the Italian had told Goal when the star player had joined Juventus at the beginning of the season. “After he’s scored that one against us in the [98th] minute, am I supposed to let somebody else do that?”

For his part, Ronaldo wouldn’t be too fussed about missing the penalty as it is his first in six that he has missed this season, having scored the previous 5 on the bounce.

As far as bets go, it would be a brave man who bets against Ronaldo taking the next Juventus penalty as well.