Mauro Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara said the Inter captain will sign a new contract, while insisting “there are no problems” with the Serie A club.
Icardi’s contract does not expire until 2021 but the star forward has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester United after Nara reiterated the Argentina international is nowhere near a renewal.
However, Nara appeared to backtrack on the future of Icardi, who has also reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
“We’ll renew, there will be a new contract, don’t worry,” Nara told Striscia La Notizia on Canale 5.
“There is no distance, there are no problems. Of course Inter want to keep Icardi.”
Inter, who are third in the standings, host Sassuolo at San Siro on Saturday.