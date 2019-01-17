Calhanoglu deal ‘financially impossible’ for Leipzig

Hakan Calhanoglu will likely not be returning to Germany with RB Leipzig, according to Ralf Rangnick.

RB Leipzig’s hopes of signing Hakan Calhanoglu appear over after the club’s coach and sporting director Ralf Rangnick declared the deal “financially impossible”.

Reports in Italy suggested Leipzig agreeing a €20million deal to bring Calhanoglu back to the Bundesliga from AC Milan.

However, Rangnick effectively ended the speculation, telling reporters: “The deal is financially impossible.

“Obviously we know him, given he played in the Bundesliga, but now he plays for Milan.

“We already knew his price, so it’s absolutely not possible for us to make a move from a financial standpoint.”

Calhanoglu previously enjoyed spells in Germany with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen before moving to San Siro in 2017.

The Turkey international has found the net just once for Gennaro Gattuso’s men this season.