Paulo Dybala opens up on who he thinks is better between Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is one of the few lucky players who have had the chance to share the dressing room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and now he has opened up on who he thinks is the better of the two.

In an interview with Diario AS, Dybala was quizzed who he thinks is better between the two footballing legends. The Argentine said that ‘it’s impossible’ to compare the two as they are playing on a similar level for the better part of the last 10-15 years.

“I am lucky enough to have Cristiano at my club and Leo in my national team,” he said.

“But it’s impossible to make a comparison between the two of them or say who is the best because they are at a level on a par with each other and well above everybody else and that has been the case for several years.

“They are different, they have enormous influence because they can decide games on their own and because of the effect they have on the opposition.

“Cristiano is an example to follow in training and in his daily life, you can learn a lot from him.”

Dybala has played 15 Serie A matches for the Old Lady this season and has two goals and as many assists to show for. However, in the UEFA Champions League, he is one of the top scorers with five goals in the group stage.