Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. humiliates opponents with insane skills

Cristiano Ronaldo may be banging in the goals for Juventus, but his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. isn’t far behind.

A video package has emerged showcasing the best skills and goals of the kid playing for Juventus at the U-9 level. The insane skills on display prove that he is indeed his father’s son.

Take a look at the video collection below:

Ronaldo Jr. can be seen easily dribbling past his peers as he closes in on goal and easily slots home. It might be way too early to start comparing him with his dad, but in Ronaldo Sr.’s own words – “He thinks he is going to be better than me.”

Ronaldo spends much of his spare time with his son and its easy to see that the kid imbibes a lot from his dad. His technique and dribbling ability is eerily similar to Ronaldo, and even his style and shooting reeks of the Portuguese superstar.

Here’s to hoping the kid goes far in his career!