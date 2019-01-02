Cristiano Ronaldo on how he expects to be treated when he plays against Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about how he was received at Old Trafford when he returned to play there in the Champions League and how he expects to be received when he does return to the Bernabeu one day.

Speaking to Record, Ronaldo revealed that he was warmly received when he returned with Juventus to play Manchester United at Old Trafford this season, and that he expects to be equally well received by the fans of Real Madrid should he end up returning there.

“Manchester? It was a great comeback, the Manchester fans have always welcomed me like when I played at Old Trafford.”

“Even the Santiago Bernabeu was my home for many years and will always be a very special stadium for me.”

“I will always have a great affection for that club and those fans and I expect to be well received,” he said.

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid from 2009/10 till 2017/18 and notched up a mammoth 450 goals – which averages 50 goals per season.

He joined Juventus at the beginning of this season, and has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances so far to lead the Italian giants past the group stages in the Champions League and to the top of Serie A with 53 points from 19 games, a comfortable 9 points ahead of second placed Napoli.