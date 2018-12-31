Reports: Juventus’ Serie A rivals wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his time at Juventus in Serie A, but it appears as if the Old Lady weren’t the only Italian side interested in signing the Portuguese superstar.

Inter Milan Director Piero Ausilio has revealed, as is being reported by Tuttosport, that the Nerazzurri were keen on signing Ronaldo last summer but were unable to make the transfer stick.

The reason they weren’t able to sign the forward though, is the lack of financial strength, per Ausilio.

Juventus signed Ronaldo for a hefty sum last summer, and despite being interested, Inter could not muster up enough resources to try and woo the multi-time Ballon d’Or winner to the San Siro.

Inter’s loss is Juve’s gain however, as the former Real Madrid hitman has gone from strength to strength in Turin, with a stunning 14 goals from 19 Serie A matches this season.