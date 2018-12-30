Cristiano Ronaldo breaks long-standing Serie A record

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Juventus to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in the Old Lady’s final Serie A game of 2018, scoring a brace to take his tally to 49 for the calendar year whilst also breaking a long-standing record in the process.

Juventus have consistently ridden on healthy contributions from Ronaldo, who moved to the Serie A champions from Real Madrid in the summer.

The five-time Ballon d’Or, during the game against Sampdoria, broke yet another record. By virtue of netting Juventus’ opener on the night, Ronaldo surpassed Rui Barrios to become the highest-scoring Portuguese in a single Serie A season.

Barrios had set the record in the 1988-89 season when he scored 12 goals for Juventus. Astonishingly, it has taken Ronaldo, who also happened to score Juventus’ 100th goal in the year, just half a season to notch that tally.

The Portuguese’s goals also helped Juventus break a few records. The 2-1 win over Sampdoria means Juventus currently sit on an astonishing 53 points after 19 matches, having won 17 of their league games and lost none.

The 53 points they have achieved is a Serie A record (20-team era). The Old Lady also equaled Torino’s record of collecting 101 points in a calendar year.