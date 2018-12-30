Cristiano Ronaldo’s unbelievable goalscoring record comes to an end

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring at least 50 goals in every calendar year starting 2011 finally came to an end after the Juventus star managed just two goals out of the three he needed against Sampdoria to keep his streak alive.

Ronaldo netted a brace in Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Sampdoria yesterday, only to be left stranded on 49 goals for the season.

The Portuguese superstar’s scoring streak began in 2011 when he netted a whopping 60 times in 60 appearances for club and country.

His goalscoring exploits continued over the next few seasons where he managed to bag 63, 69, 61, 57, 55 and 53 goals in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid but got off to a relatively slow start which ultimately cost him his record. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to score in his first three league games, but soon caught fire and now stands at 14 goals from 19 appearances.

43 of Ronaldo’s goals this season have come for his club (first Real Madrid and then Juventus) while the remaining six have come for Portugal.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, edged past the 50-goal mark for the fifth successive season, finishing as the year’s top scorer with 51 goals.