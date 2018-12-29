Giampaolo compares Quagliarella to Ronaldo

Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo previewed Saturday’s game against Juventus by discussing Fabio Quagliarella and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marco Giampaolo compared Fabio Quagliarella to Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, while adding that Sampdoria “have a Ronaldo too!”.

Sampdoria make the trip to Turin, where they will face unbeaten Serie A champions and leaders Juventus on Saturday.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals since swapping Real Madrid for Juve in the off-season, including the equaliser in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta.

Asked if Sampdoria – fifth in the standings – had any special plans to deal with the five-time ballon d’Or winner, head coach Giampaolo mentioned midfielder and England Under-21 international Ronaldo Vieira.

Giampaolo told reporters: “We have a Ronaldo too – Vieira!”

The Sampdoria boss than likened veteran striker and former Juve frontman Quagliarella – who has 11 Serie A goals this season – to Ronaldo.

“You could compare him to Ronaldo,” Giampaolo said. “He has a very high shot percentage, he always scores… and then of course he’s already worn that [Juventus] shirt.

“I prefer to call him our Quagliarella though.”