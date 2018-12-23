Indonesian origin star suspended by European heavyweights on disciplinary grounds

Inter Milan have suspended Indonesian origin star Radja Nainggolan , it is being reported. The Belgian has been told to ‘stay away’ from the club till a decision on his future is decided.

The breaking news has come in after reports emerged that Nainggolan missed successive days of training at Inter Milan, and has been suspended as a result.

The club have sent out on an official report on the matter, and the same can be found below.

The former AS Roma midfielder only joined the Italian giants earlier this year and has already scored twice for the team. His recent ‘indiscipline’ however, is not in keeping with the traditions of Inter Milan as a club and the former Champions League winners appear to want to set an example by keeping him out of the team.

While the duration of the suspension is unclear, it is being reported that Nainggolan will surely miss the upcoming Serie A game against Napoli.