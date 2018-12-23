Juventus’ defence is Europe’s best with 22 clean sheets in calendar year

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival has certainly added more eyeballs fixated on Juventus, their defence is undoubtedly the team’s best facet as they set a European record.

The Serie A heavyweights have 22 clean sheets in 36 throughout 2018 and their defence is unlike any other.

In perspective, that’s only two goals allowed a week for Juve.

The team’s most recent match was a 1-0 victory over AS Roma in the Serie A, and it has been reported that the team has only allowed 11 goals each in the Serie A and UEFA Champions League as coach Massimiliano Allegri builds his team from the defence moving forward.

Allegri concedes that defence wins championships and he recalled the loss to Real Madid in the quarterfinal of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League as a lapse in defending – allowing Madrid to shoot at will.

It has certainly helped the team as Juve are atop the Serie A and are in the final 16 of the Champions League.