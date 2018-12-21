Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to receive two-year jail sentence for tax fraud, date of sentencing revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for both right and wrong reasons as of late, and neither of the two appear to be going away any time soon.

The former Manchester United forward has accepted a tax fraud charge amounting to a fine of around €19 million, along with a two-year jail sentence for his tax offence.

It has been reported that the Juventus star has already paid an amount of €13.5 million to Spanish authorities and will not have to spend any time in jail as per Spanish laws which allow a first-time offender to be let go on probation.

Russia Today are now reporting that the day of reckoning for Ronaldo is finally here, where his sentence for the tax fraud case will be administered to him.

The date mentioned is January 21, where a tax evasion charge is set to be given out to the 33-year-old for his actions of defrauding the tax treasury during his time at Real Madrid in Spain.

This should not hinder his playing time with Juventus however, where he has already made a significant splash in his debut season with the Italian giants.