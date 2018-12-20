Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he will never exchange shirts with Roma players

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he was threatened by Roma players during his time at Manchester United. The Portuguese’s revelations come as the Turin-based club prepare to face Roma in Serie A on Saturday, December 22nd.

Back in 2007, Roma travelled to Old Trafford for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester United. With a 2-1 lead from the first leg, the home side went in as the slight favourites.

However, as it turned out, the Red Devils managed by Sir Alex Ferguson hammered Roma 7-1 to romp into the semifinals of the competition. Ronaldo was the star on the day as he scored a brace.

11 years after the incident, though, the now-Juventus star has revealed how Roma players threatened to hurt him. He added that the Rome-based club players had even ‘begged’ him to stop dribbling. Because of that incident, Ronaldo has refused to swap shirts with a Roma player.

“When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling,” he said.

“Others threatened to hurt me. Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt.”

Juventus welcome Roma for their 17th league macth of the season. The Bianconeri are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 46 points in 16 matches, whereas Roma are struggling with only 24 points and are currently seventh in the league.