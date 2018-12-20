Cristiano Ronaldo close to setting another incredible record

Cristiano Ronaldo has had another stellar year, continuing his record-breaking exploits following his switch from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer.

Ronaldo has already broken numerous club records in just 16 games in Italy, becoming the fastest Juventus player to score 10 goals in a debut season and also scoring the club’s 5000th Serie A goal among others.

Now, he is closing in on a feat that will leave even archrival Lionel Messi trailing in his wake.

Ronaldo needs to score four goals in his next three games to extend his streak of consecutive years with at least 50 goals to a whopping eight.

Messi, meanwhile, has scored at least 50 goals in just five consecutive years.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner began his exploits in 2011 when he netted 60 times in all competitions. He followed that up with 63, 69 and 61 goals in the next three years before dropping below the 60-mark for the last three years, netting 57, 55 and 53 times in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

At the moment, Ronaldo has 46 goals to his name in 2018. With Juventus set to play only three times until the dawn of the new year, the Portuguese needs to get going if he is to maintain his stellar run.

Juventus play Roma, Atalanta and Sampdoria in their last three games of the year, and Ronaldo will fancy his chances of adding to his tally.