Baroni succeeds sacked Longo at Frosinone

Marco Baroni has been installed as the successor to Moreno Longo at embattled Serie A club Frosinone.

Serie A strugglers Frosinone have appointed Marco Baroni as their new coach after dismissing Moreno Longo on Wednesday.

Former Roma and Napoli defender Baroni took over in the immediate aftermath of Longo’s removal and will attempt to lead the club out of the drop zone.

Frosinone are five points adrift of safety in 19th and have won just one of their 16 league matches since achieving promotion from the second tier.

Baroni’s last experience of a relegation scrap ended prematurely as Benevento sacked him following a run of nine successive losses at the start of last season.

The 55-year-old’s first match in charge is away to Udinese on Saturday.