Ibrahimovic hints at LA Galaxy stay

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he is staying at LA Galaxy following rumours linking him with a return to AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic, 37, joined Galaxy in March after departing Manchester United, and he went on to have an immense impact in his debut MLS campaign, scoring 22 goals in 27 appearances.

The experienced striker had been linked with going back to Europe and his former club Milan in January, with the Serie A side said to be in the hunt for attacking reinforcements.

But, after Milan sporting director Leonardo ruled out the signing earlier in December – citing Ibrahimovic’s loyalty to Galaxy – confirmation of the Swede staying in the United States seemed to be just around the corner.

And, in a video posted to his Twitter account, Ibrahimovic has suggested he will be remaining in MLS, saying: “MLZ, I’m not done with you yet.”

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, impressing for a host of Europe’s top clubs. On top of Milan and United, Ibrahimovic has represented Juventus, Ajax, Inter, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, winning trophies with every single one.

He made the move to MLS after recovering from serious knee ligament damage in April 2017, joining Galaxy to much fanfare and adulation.

In his first outing, the eccentric forward astonished, coming on as a substitute before scoring a sensational 45-yard half-volley and then a late header, helping Galaxy come from 3-0 down to win 4-3 over local rivals Los Angeles FC.

Despite Ibrahimovic’s superb form, Galaxy were unable to finish in the play-offs, ending the season seventh in the Western Conference.