Origi delighted to be back at Liverpool

Divock Origi is excited to be back at Liverpool following his loan spell at Wolfsburg and is eager to show how much he has improved since leaving.

The 23-year-old striker spent the entire 2017/18 season on loan at Die Wolfe where he made 31 Bundesliga appearances and scored six league goals, while providing two assists.

Now the Belgian has returned to training at Melwood and is relishing the chance to get back into the swing of things in the Premier League.

Origi told the club’s official website: “I am happy to be back. It feels a bit like I am familiar with everything and I never left, so it was easier for me to integrate back into the group. I’m very happy.

“It was a learning season for me [with Wolfsburg]. As a team, we had a difficult season with a lot of changes, but we fought until the end and managed to stay in the league. It was a bit of a change of scenario; I learned a lot mentally and grew a lot. I think I’ve come back more mature.

“On and off the pitch last season, I think grew a lot. I tried to keep fit during the off-season and now I am very excited for the new season.

“I just have to keep my focus on enjoying myself on the pitch and giving everything. The next few weeks will show. The feet do the talking on the pitch, so we will see how it goes. I am positive.”