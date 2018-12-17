Premier League |

WATCH: Alisson makes huge blunder to gift Manchester United a goal

Alisson has had a good six months in a Liverpool shirt. The Brazilian international joined Jurgen Klopp’s side from AS Roma in the summer and quickly established himself as one of the key players. The shot-stoppers heroics over and over again have earned him a lot of plaudits. However, he had a moment to forget tonight, as his huge blunder gifter Jesse Lingard a goal. 

Liverpool were up against Manchester United in Gameweek 17’s standout fixture. And after a good start, then took the lead through Sadio Mane in the 24th minute.

However, that lead was shortlived, as the Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a huge blunder to gift Manchester United an equalizer.

And that, in turn, got the social media talking:

There were some who came to the Brazilian’s defence, remembering the good he has done so far:

Whatever the result of the match, rival fans surely won’t let the Liverpool goalkeeper forget this one.

