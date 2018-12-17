WATCH: Alisson makes huge blunder to gift Manchester United a goal

Alisson has had a good six months in a Liverpool shirt. The Brazilian international joined Jurgen Klopp’s side from AS Roma in the summer and quickly established himself as one of the key players. The shot-stoppers heroics over and over again have earned him a lot of plaudits. However, he had a moment to forget tonight, as his huge blunder gifter Jesse Lingard a goal.

Liverpool were up against Manchester United in Gameweek 17’s standout fixture. And after a good start, then took the lead through Sadio Mane in the 24th minute.

However, that lead was shortlived, as the Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a huge blunder to gift Manchester United an equalizer.

And that, in turn, got the social media talking:

Liverpool fans after seeing that Alisson mistake pic.twitter.com/kuiEASq8Gp — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 16, 2018

Alisson has made 4% of all the errors leading to a goal in the PL this season — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 16, 2018

Only Bernd Leno and Asmir Begović (3) have made more errors leading to Premier League goals this season than Alisson. Letting it slip it out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/N2XVLTVWRx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2018

Apparently Alisson is the world's best goalkeeper? — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 16, 2018

Liverpool fans gassed up a save from Alisson when the shot was right at him only for him to flop in Liverpool's biggest derby 😭 — ً (@debrxyne) December 16, 2018

Karius looking at that mess up from worldclass Alisson like 😂😂 #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/c9c6bR1jRq — sanyam kapoor (@sanyamkapoor2) December 16, 2018

"Alisson is better than De Gea." pic.twitter.com/hKSSVLuLpF — Tactical Herrera (@TacticalHerrera) December 16, 2018

There were some who came to the Brazilian’s defence, remembering the good he has done so far:

So far this season Alisson has saved us 8-10 points with his crucial saves, this is his first mistake which is hanging in the balance. It’s time for our attack to bail him in the 2nd half for the first time. — . (@VintageSalah) December 16, 2018

Alisson has saved Liverpool’s skin a few times this season, let’s save his skin now. — 𝙹𝙾𝙴 (@LFCJoseph_) December 16, 2018

Whatever the result of the match, rival fans surely won’t let the Liverpool goalkeeper forget this one.