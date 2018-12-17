Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: Talking points from Liverpool’s win over Manchester United at Anfield

Following Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United at Anfield which propelled them back to first place in the table, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key points from the game.

5. Liverpool’s breakneck start prevents another Anfield stalemate

For all of the plaudits thrown at the attacking side of Liverpool’s game ever since Jurgen Klopp took over, both his previous meeting with Jose Mourinho at Anfield had resulted in drab stalemates, with Liverpool failing to score both times. While Manchester United certainly had an element of luck in those games, the general perception about Mourinho having done a number on his counterpart stood true. A look at Manchester United’s team sheet certainly made it seem like United were up for more of the same, before Sadio Mane ensured there would be no repeat – collecting a weighted pass from Fabinho on his chest before tucking the ball past David De Gea all in one complete motion to send the Anfield crowd into delirium.

4. Allison howler brings United back into the game

With Liverpool coasting on the back of a strong start and Sadio Mane’s opener, Allison’s howler gave United a way back into game – Jesse Lingard on hand to capitalise from his error. The ever-so-confident Brazilian goalkeeper already had a few close brushes, with Romelu Lukaku and Lingard coming notoriously close to catching him in possession on two separate occasions and finally paid the price, albeit from a different kind of error. Having all but collected Lukaku’s cross from the left-hand side, Allison fumbled at the last minute – the ball slipping from his grasp after striking his knee and Lingard pounced instantly to send the ball into the net over him, making it 1-1. In a week where Jurgen Klopp publicly praised his goalkeeper in the aftermath of his Champions League heroics, claiming he would’ve “paid double” if he knew how good the Brazilian was, Allison’s error reminded everyone just how fine the margins between hero and disaster are at the top level.

3. Two-goal Shaqiri the difference maker

While the home side had been probing the Manchester United penalty area for what seemed like an eternity, Xherdan Shaqiri’s introduction seemed like it could provide Liverpool with the extra bit of edge they were craving. All it took the Swiss international were 3 minutes to engrave his name into derby history as he wrapped his foot around a loose ball on the edge of the area to send the ball beyond David De Gea, courtesy of an Ashley Young deflection. No more than 7 minutes later, he had the ball back into the net once again, this time via an Eric Bailly deflection to seal the game for Liverpool. Although it’s certainly fair to say the Liverpool forward has scored better goals in his career, as he himself admitted post-match, he has certainly etched his name into Liverpool folklore by scoring two goals in what was a devastating 10-minute spell for Manchester United.

2. Manchester United’s worst points tally in 28 years

Mourinho must be hoping Liverpool’s performance draws all the headlines to deflect away from the fact that this is now Manchester United’s worst points tally after 17 games in 28 years. The United manager was defiant in his post-match chat when questioned on the subject, conceding that while they couldn’t win the title, they could still finish 4th to take the last Champions League spot, although covering the 11-point gap to Chelsea seems an increasingly tall order taking into consideration the manner in which they were dominated at Anfield.

1. Liverpool stay unbeaten to leapfrog City at the top of the table

Pep Guardiola admitted he would keep an eye on the fixture at Anfield and while the Spaniard will have been disappointed, he certainly wouldn’t have been surprised at what he saw from either side, having overseen a strikingly similar victory over Jose Mourinho’s team at the Etihad. More importantly though, Klopp’s men have laid down a serious marker for the rest of the season – beating Manchester United for the first time in 9 games at Anfield to stay unbeaten with 17 games played. On top of that, Liverpool have also taken back their place at the top of the table and if things go to plan, it could certainly be a very merry Christmas for the Kop.