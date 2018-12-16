Does the Pogba-Mourinho spat have a peaceful solution?

The situation involving Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho has been described an impossible one by many. It has hardly shown any signs of stopping and it makes new headlines every single week. No matter what the pair do against or for each other, it catches the attention of everyone.

Fans are certainly split over who to side with, but both of the parties are equally at fault. The fact that they’ve placed their egos above the club’s priorities shows that while people can side with either one of them, both haven’t helped each other in any way at all.

It’s one managerial point of view though, that shows the root of the problem. It is a problem that many managers face but the way this one has spiralled out of control because of the two personalities involved and the external circumstances that have set the tone for that.

Every manager in football needs a player or a group of players who can reflect the boss’ personality on the pitch. Someone who can express what the manager wants the team to do. Name any manager in the world and he has those kinds of players in the side. Sir Alex Ferguson was blessed to have many of them in there. Arsene Wenger had loads of them in the Invincibles side.

Pep Guardiola has many of them in the current Man City side. And in Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino has someone who he trusts to impose his work-ethic on the team. Kane defines what Pochettino wants Spurs to be.

So far at his United reign, Mourinho has failed to find a man who can represent himself on the pitch. While he identified himself a lot in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose fell short of people like that after the Swede left for LA Galaxy. There was no one he could hope to help him impose his style onto the pitch. When Pogba came up with eye-catching performances towards the end of the season and he celebrated in a very catchy way in the 3-2 win over Juventus, that was when Jose hit a chord with the Frenchman.

Both now had a swagger about themselves. They were someone who the media loved having a go at and loved proving them wrong. No matter what they did- good or bad, it was judged by the world in some way.

Pogba won the World Cup for France and dabbed with the Jules Rimet trophy even though he wasn’t the nation’s best player in the tournament. Kylian Mbappe, Ngolo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane had a better tournament than him.

Jose appreciates him in the public but also demands more him saying, claiming that Pogba doesn’t play as well as he can for United but he does that for France. The media reacted badly to it, saying that it was a harsh treatment that Jose had meted out.

Pogba came back to United by winning the World Cup and hoped to be treated better than he was last season since he had won the big prize with France. Before the season began, Barcelona made an offer of signing the midfielder for a fee of 50 million euros plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, but United rejected the offer as they were desperate to keep him. Rumors were floating about that Pogba wasn’t sure about his future at United for how he was treated during a point last season against Newcastle and Tottenham.

Intent on keeping their best player, United knew they couldn’t afford to lose Pogba. And Jose, who had trusted him during the fag end of the season after having identified with his personality, handed him the captain’s armband. He came up with a good show, capping it with a goal to hand United a 2-0 win. Everything seemed to be going smooth, until a trip to Brighton brought everything down.

Pogba came up with one of his worst performances in a United shirt. Days after that, Pogba criticised the way United played. That came after losses to West Ham and Tottenham. He wanted United to ‘attack, attack, attack’, saying that they don’t do that under Jose. It was a dig at the manager who had handed him the captain’s armband and had given him the treatment that he had asked for after winning the World Cup.

Pogba looked a mere shadow of himself. Although the resurgence in United’s form saw Pogba do well in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea, but the games after that proved that Mourinho’s system was doing no good to Pogba at all. The tactical intelligence that Mourinho wants a midfielder like Pogba to display was solely missing.

The training ground spat blew everything over. Pogba was taken off captaincy and Jose made statements that showed that he was putting his ego above that of the club the way Pogba was showing himself to be bigger than the club. That’s where the similarities were and still are. Both have a similar approach, but can’t survive in a state like this.

While Pogba has now been dropped, it remains to be seen if he actually comes back to his best the way Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial did. Solely because he has the club at his expense. Juventus and Barcelona are still after him and its clear that egos like that of Jose and Pogba can’t stay unless the player doesn’t rectify his ego and bends it.

One key thing is that Jose rectified his approach towards Pogba and stopped talking about him in public. He took the captains armband off him and took pressure off him to somehow get the best out of him. But Pogba hasn’t helped himself. He has gone on talking ill of the club and the manager in public. While it might be that the manager is doing too well, but a player as good and prominent as Pogba should never say things like that in public.

United had a similar situation with Roy Keane when he had his contract terminated by Sir Alex. Keane did that when he was one of the best captains the club had for 12 years. He had given every inch of his blood for the club. He said things against the club on live TV and he was massacred and Sir Alex showed no mercy.

Pogba, who has not done too much for the club since rejoining and has failed to give his best whatsoever, says similar things. He is kept and given more opportunities to prove that he’s worth the wait and money. But his performances were as abject as they came. It hit rock bottom.

The way this situation is going, one of them has to go. The way things are going, Jose will go. He can’t sell him because he’s too good to be sold and the club’s board won’t allow that unless Pogba himself asks for a transfer. And the player does have Juve and Barca after him and he won’t mind if he doesn’t play because he’s being paid anyway and if he doesn’t play, he can take the route away. And only one man will be blamed- Jose Mourinho. Even though, it isn’t really his complete fault. But in football, the manager is always held accountable; as unfair it sounds sometimes.

Pogba could soon have the club at his hostage . Jose has been very brave in dropping him and he was again, poor against Valencia. He showed no desire to do his bit, sort of justifying Jose calling him a ‘virus’ when many around him give their all and he gives nothing. Jose has made him realise that he’s not bigger than anyone at the club and he’s like any other cog in the wheel.

Jose’s ego will never go down. Never has. Neither will Pogba’s considering how big a marketing potential he has. And it can’t go on between these two. And perhaps, United need Pogba more than they need the way Jose plays.