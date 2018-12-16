Liverpool are going through a defensive crisis during a crunch period of the Premier League season due to injuries to Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he may be forced to dip into the transfer market in January to sustain the Reds’ title challenge. FOX Sports Asia picks five young and promising defenders the Reds should target in January.

#5. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)

Matthijs de Ligt would be a dream signing for most Liverpool fans. The 19-year-old has already played 86 games for the Ajax first team and 13 times for the Netherlands senior side.

The Dutchman is one of the most coveted defenders in football right now and has been linked with a host of top European clubs including Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich. Therefore, it won’t be easy for Liverpool to sign him even if they can cough up Ajax’s asking fee.

De Ligt is renowned for his composed nature on the ball and the maturity he has shown which defies his age.

His playing style has drawn comparisons with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. De Ligt captained the Ajax team to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in 13 years and they also remained undefeated in a group consisting of Bayern Munich and Benfica.

De Ligt and Van Dijk are the first choice defenders for the Netherlands and it would be great news for the national team if they start together week in week out at the club level.

#4. Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

The Bundesliga is brimming with talented young players and Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly familiar with the players in the league. The Liverpool gaffer will be happy to see his former club on top of the league in Germany but he would have also kept a close eye on Borussia Monchengladbach in second place.

Liverpool have been linked with Gladbach’s Thorgan Hazard in recent weeks but the one player they could do with right now is their Swiss defender Nico Elvedi.

Elvedi has started 12 of Gladbach’s 14 league games so far and kept four clean sheets in the process while averaging 1.5 interceptions, 4.5 clearances and 1.2 tackles per 90 minutes.

The 22-year-old would be an excellent addition for the Reds as he’s versatile and is capable of playing as a right-back just like Joe Gomez. Elvedi is the most likely transfer that can happen if the Reds really want him and Xherdan Shaqiri can put in a few good words on Liverpool’s behalf.

#3. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)

A year ago, before Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk, the Reds were linked with many defenders and one of those was Manuel Akanji who was playing for FC Basel at the time.

Akanji had impressed many clubs across Europe while playing for Basel in the Champions League and the Reds were one of the clubs linked with the player. However, he moved to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool signed their prime target.

Akanji is a well built and athletic defender who’s calm and composed on the ball – traits any manager would like in a centre-back. He displayed those traits at the World Cup when he started for Switzerland in every game and particularly stood out against a potent Brazil attack.

The 23-year-old has started 11 games for Borussia Dortmund en route to helping them establish a seven-point lead at the top of the table. Given his importance to the Dortmund side, it will take a substantial offer and some convincing from Jurgen Klopp himself for them to part ways with such a key player.

#2. Benjamin Pavard (VfB Stuttgart)

Benjamin Pavard made headlines during the FIFA World Cup when he played the entire tournament as France’s right-back and scored one of the best goals of the tournament against Argentina. However, the Stuttgart man is a centre-back by trade and rose to fame in that very role.

Pavard was linked with a move away from Stuttgart in the summer, with Bayern Munich among the clubs interested in his services but he stayed put at Stuttgart.

This season, the club have been involved in a relegation battle and have only 11 points from 14 games. If Liverpool can offer a substantial fee Stuttgart could be convinced to part ways with the Frenchman in order to reinvest that in other areas of the pitch so that they can save their top-flight status.

A defender capable of playing in at least two positions would be the perfect January signing from Klopp’s perspective and the 22-year-old fits the bill.

#1. Eder Militao (FC Porto)

The final player in this list is also a defender capable of playing as a right-back and as a centre-back. However, in addition to these two positions, Eder is also capable of playing as a defensive midfielder.

Eder only joined Porto in the summer but he has already been linked with a move away from Portugal with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United rumoured to be interested in the 20-year-old.

His impressive form for Porto also earned him a call-up to the Brazil squad this year and he made his debut playing the full 90 minutes against El Salvador.

If Porto are willing to listen to offers, then Liverpool can land the player if they play their cards rights. The Merseyside club can be an attractive destination for Eder as he can join up with compatriots and fellow Brazil internationals Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho.