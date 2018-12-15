Jose Mourinho turns on the mind games against Jurgen Klopp: Trophies matter!

Jose Mourinho was in fine form in the pre-match press conference, as his embattled Manchester United side travel to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite languishing in sixth spot, 16 points behind Liverpool with less than half the season played, Jose Mourinho still had a strong message for his counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

When asked by a journalist present if ultimately trophies matter, in a climate where Liverpool are earning massive plaudits for their style of play but still haven’t won silverware under the German manager, Jose replied in the affirmative.

I think trophies matter, yeah. I think it matters especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophies.

I don’t read much but I think Jurgen has said that their objective is to win the Premier League.

Mourinho also weighed in on how the Manchester United team is still ‘far’ from being in his image, and alluded to other factors than just the team composition as part of the reason – sending a clear message to the board.

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho coveted a top class center back in the summer transfer window but wasn’t allowed to buy one.

However, reports suggest that he will be backed in January to get in whoever he wants.