Chelsea have made a good start to life under Maurizio Sarri but the current squad lacks quality in certain areas to bring the best out of the Italian’s system. Fox Sports Asia handpicks five players Chelsea need to let go and upgrade in the near future.

#1. Willian

Willian has been a key member of the Chelsea starting XI for over five years but he continues to split the opinion of Chelsea fans despite being named the Chelsea Players’ Player of the Year in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

The Brazilian’s work rate and dribbling are excellent but it doesn’t make up for the fact that his output in the final third isn’t enough for a team aiming to challenge for the league title year in year out. He hasn’t hit double figures in the league even once in his entire career and he averages a goal every 5.4 games for the Blues in all competitions.

Willian will turn 31 before the start of the next season and Chelsea need to find a player who can take the goalscoring and creating load off Eden Hazard. If Chelsea can offload the player before the start of next season, then they might be able to get a decent fee for him.

#2. Pedro Rodriguez

Once upon a time, Pedro Rodriguez was a world-class forward but it would be fair to say that he has shown only glimpses of that quality since his move to Chelsea in 2015.

Like Willian, Pedro also has struggled to contribute with goals but the Spaniard has a better ratio than Willian with a games per goal average of a little over 4.6. In addition, he has struggled to nail down a starting spot in the Chelsea side since he arrived as Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri have preferred Willian over him down the right wing.

Pedro is 31 years old and will turn 32 before the start of the next season. It is clear that there isn’t a lot of future for the Blues with Pedro and it would be best for both parties if the player moves on as early as possible.

Chelsea need proven players or youngsters with immense potential to replace the likes of Willian and Pedro. Christian Pulisic is the most obvious solution but Ousmane Dembele could also be a perfect candidate to replace the veteran wingers.

#3. Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has been an indispensable member of the Chelsea side since his arrival in 2016 but there have been doubts over his ability to play in a back four quite often this season.

Alonso is often the most advanced Chelsea player when they are in possession of the ball and for this reason, the Chelsea left-hand side has been targetted at times by the opposition managers.

Chelsea could do with a left-back who can strike the perfect balance between going forward and staying back. Although they have Emerson as an alternative, the former Roma man doesn’t look like he will be an upgrade over Marcos Alonso.

The Blues can find alternatives for Alonso within the Premier League like Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

#4. David Luiz

David Luiz has been the undisputed starter for Chelsea this season in defence along with Antonio Rudiger and even put in an excellent display against Manchester City in their 2-0 win. However, Chelsea should definitely seek an improvement on him next summer.

On his day, Luiz is a fantastic defender and his ball playing abilities make him a perfect asset for a manager like Sarri. However, there is always a scope for error in the Brazilian’s game and that has come to fore on more than one occasion this season.

Luiz’s contract expires at the end of the season and no agreement has been reached on a potential new deal. Also, he turns 32 before the end of the season and Chelsea cannot afford to move forward with another player on the wrong side of the 30s.

The ideal replacement for Luiz can be found at Sarri’s former club, Napoli, in Kalidou Koulibaly. Other excellent alternatives include Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Leicester’s Harry Maguire.

#5. Alvaro Morata

If Chelsea can buy just one player in January, then that player should be a striker who can leave both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud on the bench.

The Blues spent a fortune to bring the Spaniard to the club last summer but he has struggled for form throughout and has often cut a frustrated figure. He has scored only 22 goals in 69 games as Chelsea’s first choice striker which isn’t even close to the tally Chelsea need from their main striker.

The belief his manager has in him can be highlighted by the fact that Sarri chose to leave him on the bench and start Eden Hazard as a false-nine against Manchester City.

It won’t be easy for Chelsea to find a top quality striker to replace Morata at least in January. Sarri is an admirer of Gonzalo Higuain but he seems to enjoy his life in Italy. Other options although a bit farfetched include Mauro Icardi, Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani.