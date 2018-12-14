Liverpool FC stars spread holiday cheer in hospital

Most would agree in the saying that “Christmas is for the kids” and even in the world of football, that remains to be the case.

Recently, Liverpool FC took to social media to share their annual visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Charity to spread some holiday cheers.

Photos showed manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as players like Daniel Sturridge, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson going through different activities with children.

Some photos even show kids who appear to be Everton fans as shown by their shirts – but smile side-by-side with Liverpool players and coaches.

It just goes to show that the colour of your shirt does not matter especially during times like these.