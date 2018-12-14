Liverpool legend slams Paul Pogba; labels him ‘most undisciplined player of all time’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Paul Pogba, labelling him the ‘most undisciplined player of all time.’

Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool in the Premier League, Carragher and Manchester United legend Gary Neville were asked to pick a combined XI for the match.

Neville, rather surprisingly, opted for Pogba in a defensive midfielder’s role, which sparked outrage on Carragher’s part.

“Holding what? He’s the most undisciplined player of all time,” the former Liverpool defender went on to claim.

Neville was quick to respond though, explaining the reason behind his selection. “I wasn’t convinced by anything just through what’s been happening. I just thought it’s an opportunity for me to put a United player in to be honest!”

Pogba has been the subject of intense scrutiny and heavy criticism this season following a string of sub-par performances and an alleged falling out with his manager. He has failed to live up to his price tag and is also rumoured to be on his way back to Italy.

Manager Jose Mourinho has lost faith in the abilities of the Frenchman, even going as far as to label him a virus and accuse him of ruining the team chemistry.

It remains to be seen whether the issues between Pogba and the manager can be resolved and if the World Cup winner can regain some of his best form.

As for Manchester United, they take on Liverpool this weekend in a blockbuster Premier League clash.