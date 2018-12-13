5 possible Tottenham Hotspur transfers that can happen in January

Tottenham Hotspur’s achievement of the impossible at the Nou Camp certainly did a lot to give the club hope, with the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League now beckoning. But now that a tough draw is ahead of them, it’s obvious that they will need strengthening in the January transfer market.

They were the only team in England not to make a single summer signing and while it is yet to affect them, it could soon hurt them when the seasons wears on and the players start getting tired. With that in mind, we look at some players that Tottenham can sign in January.

Jack Grealish

Grealish was one player that Spurs really wanted in this past summer window, but Villa pegged them back and later ended up handing the Englishman a new deal. It’s crucial to note that Villa’s financial position and situation hasn’t been the best over the last two seasons and handing Grealish a new deal will only increase his value.

While Spurs may have to go out of their way to bring in a Championship player, Grealish is someone who fits into the bill for Mauricio Pochettino. He is versatile and energetic. More than that, he’s young and has developed a very good work ethic over the last years.

The interest from Spurs has always been there. And this can still happen.

Tanguy Ndombele

While fresh reports have linked Manchester United as being the front-runners for this young Frenchman, Spurs have held an interest in Ndombele since this past summer. When Moussa Dembele had held talks with Inter Milan, Spurs were very much keen on Ndombele in a bid to replace their midfield maestro.

And Dembele’s future is still very much in the air. His injury issues aren’t helping Spurs at all, let alone the player and reports continue to link the Lilywhites with a move for Ndombele, who has caught the eyes of many in a season when a host of Lyon players have come to the fore.

It could take breaking their transfer record but Ndombele would certainly be worth it.

Maxi Gomez

It will be fair to say that despite trying so many times and having failed, Spurs are still on the lookout for a proper Harry Kane back-up. Although Son Heung Min has done a very good job in acting as second fiddle to the English skipper, Fernando Llorente hasn’t worked out. It means that Pochettino will look for another Harry Kane backup.

And Maxi Gomez’s links will be welcome for Spurs fans, who will be happy to see the goalscoring form of the Uruguayan, who currently plies his trade with Celta Vigo. Gomez has scored eight times, assisting four times and has been one of the La Liga’s shining lights.

It won’t be easy as Atletico Madrid too are in the race.

Frenkie de Jong

It’s fair to say that Frenkie De Jong has become one of Europe’s most wanted young players following his performances for club and country. The defensive midfielder drew fresh links with Paris Saint-Germain, with Manchester City and Barcelona also being linked with him.

Tottenham though, have also been in the race for the Dutchman and have been there much before PSG, City or Barca. With Dembele now fading because of injuries and lacking consistency because of that, Spurs need a proper replacement for the Belgian. And Spurs’ excellent relations with Ajax could help them get their man.

Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt’s situation is very similar to De Jong. And he too has been linked with similar clubs. And similar to De Jong, Spurs have been linked with De Ligt much before everyone else.

De Ligt and Davidson Sanchez’s defensive pairing at Ajax caught the eyes of many and it won’t be a surprise to know that they still are in good relations. The likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have also played a lot at the Dutch giants and that will work in Spurs’ favour.

Although Juan Foyth is an upcoming star, having De Ligt will do a lot to replace Toby Alderweireld, if he does end up leaving anytime soon.