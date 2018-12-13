Manchester City have become one of the best teams in the world thanks to the multi-million investment from their owners and as a result, some fantastic talents have come through the club’s academy but had to move elsewhere to find success.

Goalkeeper – Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

There are four goalkeepers from the Manchester City academy currently contracted to Premier League clubs namely Loris Karius of Liverpool, Wayne Hennessey of Crystal Palace, Angus Gunn of Southampton and Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City. Without a hint of doubt, Schmeichel is the best of the lot.

The Dane played ten times for the City senior side and went on loan to five different clubs before he was sold to League Two side Notts County in 2009. After only one season with Notts, Schmeichel moved to the EFL Championship with Leeds in 2010 and later to his current club, Leicester, in 2011.

The 2018/19 season is his eighth with the Foxes and the fifth one in the Premier League. He was a crucial member of the Leicester side that won the league title in 2016 against all odds and played every single league game. In 2018, he was voted the third best goalkeeper in the world at the Best FIFA Awards.

Wings-backs – Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) and Angelino (PSV Eindhoven)

Kieran Tripper never made an appearance for City’s senior side and was sold to Burnley in 2011. He played for Burnley in the Championship for three seasons and one season in the Premier League after which he joined Spurs. Although he initially played as Kyle Walker’s backup at Spurs, he’s now the club’s first-choice right-back and a regular for England at the international level.

The left-wing-back, Angelino, is a more recent academy graduate of Man City. The Spaniard played for New York City, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda on loan from City before leaving the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2018 to join PSV Eindhoven.

He is the first-choice left-back for the defending Dutch champions and has helped them climb to the top of the Eredivisie table this season.

Centre-backs – Micah Richards (Aston Villa), Ben Mee (Burnley), Jason Denayer (Olympique Lyon)

Micah Richards is the youngest defender to play for the England senior team but his career has fizzled away in recent years. Richards made his debut for City in 2005 and was a key first team player up until the end of the 2011/12 season.

Although he is a centre-back by trade, he is capable of playing as a right-back and operated in that role predominantly as City won the league title in 2011/12. After that season, he struggled with injuries and form before he was released by City in 2015.

Richards joined Aston Villa after leaving City and was the captain of the team that was relegated to the Championship. He played for Villa thrice in the 2016/17 season and hasn’t featured for the club since. It has been a huge fall from grace for a player who was once considered the future of England.

Ben Mee like Tripper, left Man City to join Burnley on a permanent deal at the same time but unlike Tripper, Mee played for the City senior team once before departing.

Mee has been with Burnley since and has played 267 times for the club so far with many of those appearances coming in the Premier League. He is also the club’s vice-captain and has been captaining the club regularly during the absence of Tom Heaton.

Jason Denayer was one of the most promising players to come through the Man City academy in recent years but he too failed to make an appearance for the senior side.

Denayer played on loan at Celtic, Galatasaray and Sunderland from Man City for a combined period of four seasons before he left the club permanently last summer to join Lyon for whom he’s a regular starter. The 23-year-old is also capped at the senior level by Belgium and has played eight times for them.

Midfielders – Denis Suarez (Barcelona) and Adrien Rabiot (PSG)

Denis Suarez arrived at Man City in 2011 from Celta Vigo and he played twice for the Man City senior team in cup competitions before returning to Spain in 2013 to play for Barcelona B.

Suarez played on loan at Sevilla in 2014/15 and was sold to Villarreal in 2015 before Barcelona exercised their buy-back clause to bring him back in 2016. Suarez has been with Barcelona since albeit as a squad player. The 24-year-old midfielder is linked with an exit in January with Chelsea heavily linked with the player.

Adrien Rabiot is arguably the only player in this XI who could improve the current Man City first team. Rabiot spent a few months with the Man City academy in 2008 but returned to France and it is rumoured that his mother was not happy with the club’s treatment of the player.

Rabiot has been with PSG since 2010 and has become a key first-team player in recent years. However, his refusal to sign a new contract with the club has seen being left out of the squad and he could leave the Parisian club in January or on a free next summer with Man City among his rumoured destinations.

Forwards – Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Rony Lopes (Monaco) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

When Daniel Sturridge made his debut for Man City in February 2007, he was the third youngest player to represent the club. He scored six times in 32 games for City before leaving the club on a free transfer in 2009 to join Chelsea.

Sturridge played for Chelsea in 96 games and scored 24 times despite being a backup striker and won several trophies including the league title and Champions League before he joined Liverpool. The England international has scored 67 times in 148 games for Liverpool including 24 in only 33 games in 2013/14.

Rony Lopes is currently the second youngest player to play for Man City. He left City on loan to Ligue 1 side Lille in 2014 before joining AS Monaco on a permanent basis in 2015. Lopes scored 15 times in 38 league games in 2017/18 and his excellent form for the club earned him a first call-up to the Portugal senior team.

In 2017, Jadon Sancho was omitted from Man City’s pre-season squad due to a dispute over playing time in his new contract. As a result, he left the club in the summer and joined Borussia Dortmund and took the #7 kit left vacant by Ousmane Dembele.

England’s U17 World Cup winner took some time to settle into his new club but still racked up a goal and four assists in 7 starts in his debut season. This season, he has come to the fore with six goals and seven assists to his name already.

The 18-year-old has been one of the reasons why Borussia Dortmund are currently on top of the Bundesliga table and he wrote his name into the club folklore recently with a winner against archrivals Schalke in the Ruhr Derby