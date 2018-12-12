Manchester City superstar named Premier League Player of the Month

After scoring three goals and setting up another three in November, Raheem Sterling won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award.

Raheem Sterling has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award after a stunning November for Manchester City.

City only played three Premier League games in November, but that did not stop Sterling from playing a role in six goals across his three outings.

The 24-year-old forward scored three and set up another trio of goals, with his display in the 6-1 demolition of Southampton at the start of the month particularly impressive.

Sterling set up Sergio Aguero for City’s second goal on that day, before scoring a brace and also teeing up Leroy Sane for their sixth.

goals

assists @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for a fantastic November – @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/rdLPfC5Jix — Premier League (@premierleague) December 12, 2018

He then went on to impress as City thumped West Ham 4-0 away from home, scoring and again setting up Sane, helping him clinch the award for the second time this season.

The Premier League’s announcement comes after a difficult few days for Sterling, as he used social media on Sunday to address alleged racist abuse directed at him by a Chelsea supporter during City’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge a day earlier.

The England star pointed the finger at the media for his treatment, suggesting the portrayal of black players in British newspapers was to blame.