Reports: Jose Mourinho was forced into signing Paul Pogba by Ed Woodward

The relationship between Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and midfielder Paul Pogba has been the talk of the town since the beginning of this season. There have been various reports claiming the two have a lot of differences between them.

Now recent reports from The Sun claim that Eladio Parames, who is apparently Mourinho’s former spokesman, has stated that the manager was forced into signing Pogba from Juventus as he had different transfer plans in mind. Parames was the press officer at Benfica in 2000 during the Portuguese manager’s reign.

He made the claims in his weekly column for the Portuguese newspaper Record. Parames compared Pogba with Mourinho’s former protege Mario Balotelli and wrote: “It’s no coincidence that both have already been severely criticised by several coaches,” as reported in The Sun.

“Of course some will ask whether the person who hired them did not know what their personalities were like. Yes is the answer, but sometimes there are reasons beyond sports that lead the clubs, and not always the coaches, to gamble on hiring them.

“Pogba, for example, is worth a lot in the advertising market, so much so that, in just six months, Manchester United had already recovered what they had invested in him. However, without ‘terriers’ like Matuidi and Kante at his side, he is worth ­virtually nothing on the field.

“Man United did not give Mourinho ‘terriers’ despite advice given to Woodward last summer. And as a result, we had to see Nemanja Matic and Josh McTominay acting as central defenders against Southampton.

“And Mourinho had to watch as Pogba became the player who most often lost the ball and was dispossessed, in a single game, in all Premier matches this season. A great record!”

The Frenchman returned to United for a then world record fee of £89.3 million in the summer of 2016.

Pogba hasn’t had the best of seasons for Manchester United and was recently dropped by Mourinho for the high profile encounter against Arsenal and subsequently in the matches against Young Boys and Fulham as well. United currently sit on the sixth position on the Premier League table.