Fans slam Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for alleged racist comments

Football fans have slammed Pep Guardiola for alleged racist comments during his pre-match conference for Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Hoffenheim.

City’s Raheem Sterling was the subject of racist abuse from Chelsea fans when the defending champions visited Stamford Bridge last week. Guardiola’s comments came while explaining how racism exists everywhere and not just on the football field.

There’s a big possibility that the comments from Manchester City boss are being taken out of context considering the fact that English is not his first language. Fans on Twitter had divided opinions on Guardiola’s remarks.

“My kids go to school with Indian people, black people, normal people, people from everywhere,” he said.

While some thought that the comments are outright racist, some gave the Spaniard benefit of the doubt. Moreover, the way in which the former Barcelona boss leapt in defence of his protégé and slammed racism, it looks unlikely that Guardiola’s remarks were made in a racist way.

"My kids go to school with Indian people, black people and NORMAL people" 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/zIdqpyVGeM — Amplia X (@AmpliaLaFamilia) December 11, 2018

He’s from a very nationalistic part of Spain known for its racism…I really hope Eto was wrong but I genuinely can’t see what word he didn’t understand in English. Normal, ordinary are both as bad as each other…Pep doesn’t know the word white! ?!?!? — Die Hard Digby (@DigbyReturns) December 12, 2018

Pep saying indian people and black people arent normal? You ain’t defending or fooling nobody. You are just as bad as the reporters who are racist https://t.co/HgT82V4VVB — Haaris Noray (@HaarisNoray) December 12, 2018

So Pep is racist. What’s new? https://t.co/QjtsBX2kfa — Prithvi Chandra (@prithvivar) December 11, 2018

"Indian people" "black people" and "normal" people 🤔 are Indian or black people not normal then Pep. Bit racist don't you think? https://t.co/lBxWfs37pc — Sam (@MuFc_Sam92) December 11, 2018

Racist subtext. He deserves a ban for this. Disgusting attitude in 2018, especially when he's supposed to be defending Sterling. Maybe Toure was right about Pep not liking black people. — Ruairi (@RedKingLFC) December 11, 2018

Fans defending Pep:

I agree I don’t think Pep is racist, his employers are though, he’s not a good man either, he wants freedom from Spain for Catalonia, but says nothing of mass human rights abuses, by his Emirati employers, and he only uses dodgy doctors from Spain. — Andrew Deighton (@zhukov43) December 12, 2018

Pep probably doesn’t know the ‘politically correct’ term. As there’s no many things that are now wrong!!! Calling him a racist is a joke though! Have a look at the real reasons Eto came out and said what he did. He had a huge problem with pep. I wonder why….. — Liz Chapman (@lizzychapman23) December 12, 2018

There are profound idiots who are suggesting Pep is racist. I hope they burn in hell for all eternity. Slanderers. https://t.co/Kv8IOGrOx8 — Albert Llussà (@albertllussa) December 11, 2018

I'm with pep on this one. Surely he means no racist kids his own go to school with hence " normal" — Orb Orbea (@OrbOrbea) December 11, 2018

That tweet about Pep is so fucking stupid. He just isn’t racist at all he’s from Spain not England his English isn’t going to be great — Jake ⁶⁶ 🎅🏻 (Sorry for the avi 😭) (@LFCJxke) December 11, 2018