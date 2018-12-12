Premier League |

Fans slam Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for alleged racist comments

Football fans have slammed Pep Guardiola for alleged racist comments during his pre-match conference for Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Hoffenheim.

City’s Raheem Sterling was the subject of racist abuse from Chelsea fans when the defending champions visited Stamford Bridge last week. Guardiola’s comments came while explaining how racism exists everywhere and not just on the football field.

There’s a big possibility that the comments from Manchester City boss are being taken out of context considering the fact that English is not his first language. Fans on Twitter had divided opinions on Guardiola’s remarks.

“My kids go to school with Indian people, black people, normal people, people from everywhere,” he said.

While some thought that the comments are outright racist, some gave the Spaniard benefit of the doubt. Moreover, the way in which the former Barcelona boss leapt in defence of his protégé and slammed racism, it looks unlikely that Guardiola’s remarks were made in a racist way.

