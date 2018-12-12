Club legend includes only 3 Manchester United players in combined XI with Liverpool

Paul Ince played for Manchester United and Liverpool in his storied career, and has no trouble making the tough decisions when it comes to naming a combined XI from both teams.

Speaking to Mirror football, Ince mentioned that the gulf in class between the two teams is quite pronounced today, and that only three United players will even have a sniff of getting into this Liverpool squad – and that too, on their day.

People would normally say, ‘What are you talking about? Of course a Manchester United player could get into this Liverpool team,’ but then you think ‘hang about’. Maybe you would say the goalkeeper, but then again Alisson has been outstanding, so why would you change that? If you look at reputation you’d say David De Gea but De Gea has made a few mistakes this season, and if you’re looking at what’s happening this year then Alisson would start. Anthony Martial would, on his day, Pogba, on his day. But if I’m looking at that team now and I’m looking at players in form and who is playing week-in, week-out then I’m not going to say Pogba.

Ince’s thoughts are echoed across the general football public as Manchester United find themselves in sixth position in the Premier League, 16 points off leaders Liverpool after just 16 games.

However, as has always been the case, it’s anyone’s game when the two teams meet at Anfield over the weekend.

(quotes R/T Mirror)

Read Also: Eden Hazard price set by Chelsea as Real Madrid close in