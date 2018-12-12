Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah thinks “it is not right” for players to have to face racial abuse at Premier League matches.

More must be done to combat racism at Premier League matches, according to Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating claims that Raheem Sterling was the victim of racist abuse from fans during Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The incident happened just a week after a banana was thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Gunners’ north London derby win over Tottenham.

Chalobah says racist abuse is still a problem during games in England’s top flight and wants greater action to be taken.

“I have had it before,” he said, as quoted by The Standard. “I would not say it is regular, like every game, but it does happen, and it is happening. More has got to be done in terms of how things get dealt with.

“It is not right. We are just here to do our job, play football and put a show on for people who watch the games. It is not fair to leave the game being racially abused. Everyone can see that it is still in the game.

“Knowing Raheem personally, it is horrible, horrible he has had to go through that. It is just not right and needs to be kicked out. There are some very low people out there who want to say hurtful things and do not care who it upsets.”

In the wake of the Stamford Bridge incident, Sterling took to Instagram to question the way sections of the media portray young black footballers, suggesting some stories help to “fuel racism”.

Chalobah agreed with his England team-mate, saying: “I back Raheem all the way. The way the media portrays things is something to be looked at.”