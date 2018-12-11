Javi Gracia was unhappy with a couple of calls that went against Watford in their dramatic draw with Everton.

Watford head coach Javi Gracia joined the growing call for VAR to be introduced in the Premier League after seeing his side denied victory in a 2-2 draw at Everton.

Some key decisions went against Watford in Monday’s clash as Everton star Richarlison scored a controversial opener against his former club, converting after Theo Walcott had touched the ball in an offside position in the build-up.

Everton defender Yerry Mina also avoided a second booking for a coming together with Isaac Success at Goodison Park.

Watford initially showed good character to recover from the deficit through a Seamus Coleman own goal and a header from Abdoulaye Doucoure in quick succession, only for Lucas Digne to convert a stunning 96th-minute free-kick.

However, Gracia felt that the outcome of the match may have been different if video technology had been in use on Merseyside.

FT | A late, late cruel blow at Goodison Park as Digne’s last-gasp effort salvages a point for the hosts after a fantastic second half display from #watfordfc. pic.twitter.com/4khtUTEAFf — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 10, 2018

“I prefer not to say anything about the referees,” Gracia told BBC Sport. “If VAR was ready today the result would have been different. I’m very proud of my players.”