Chelsea superstar drops major hint regarding potential Real Madrid move

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has just dropped a major hint regarding a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Belgian was heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the summer as Madrid sought a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but a deal never materialised.

That saga has carried on for months now, with Hazard labelling a move to Madrid a ‘dream’. However, despite that, Chelsea remained keen to tie him down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2020.

Hazard though has revealed that contract negotiations with Chelsea have stalled recently before yet again reiterating his desire to play for Real Madrid one day.

“There was a bit of talk (with Chelsea), but then it stopped, now we’re waiting,” the Belgian said to RMC.

“The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we’ll see. Me, you know me, I’ve always loved Real, even before (Zinedine) Zidane, we’ll see what happens. As I said, I’m already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year, we’ll see.”

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, racking up seven goals and eight assists in just 15 Premier League games and would be the ideal solution to Real Madrid’s attacking woes.