How Tottenham Hotspur put other top 6 Premier League teams to shame

Tottenham Hotspur are now third in the Premier League following a 2-0 win over Leicester City. As they look to challenge for the top spots in the table, their emergence has not come by surprise especially to most fans. However, the top Premier League teams may be put to shame on how Tottenham have come this far.

Criticism follows quickly every time Spurs come up short in doing anything. Questions are directed to the players and even manager Mauricio Pochettino in whether he has what it takes to lead a powerhouse club.

However, the biggest thing to take for now is that Tottenham’s recent performances should show their desire to be the top team in the league – and the fact they’ve been close for about three seasons now should be proof of how much they’ve improved.

Amidst all the criticism, Pochettino gets few credit for what he’s done so far. A perfect example would be their 3-1 thrashing of perennial contenders Chelsea a few weeks ago. In a match that could have given Spurs five or six goals shows the difference of approach between Spurs and other contenders. While other big teams constantly rely on bringing in world-class players for large sums of money, Pochettino has achieved nearly the same by spending a morsel of that sum.

Their case is peculiar when looking at the world market of modern-day football. They didn’t spend a penny this past summer but still managed to keep their core players. And this is, perhaps, the key of their success – they’ve managed to make their players stay as they continue to grow. With their players slowly reaching world-class status, many expected their roster to slim down due to growing interest from other big clubs, but Pochettino has done extremely well to keep everything intact. It appears that the philosophy within the team is that they’re in it together and relate to each other very well.

When Kyle Walker left for Manchester City, many thought others would take the same route by joining Real Madrid or Barcelona, but they didn’t. The project in place is promising enough to bind everyone together and it includes their manager.

Another key ingredient also lies in how committed Pochettino wants his players to be in training. Double training sessions demand tenacity and improved work-ethic. The playing style that the Argentine professes just proves that if young players are given creative freedom on the pitch, they’ll thrive and will eventually enjoy playing. As a direct result, they will improve. The high-pressing system is progressive, positive and attack minded. It has brought the best out of every Tottenham player and it always takes them to the next level.

Over the last four seasons, there has been more than a glint of consistency about the club. They’ve always had Champions League football and top four finishes. They’re established themselves inside the top ten most valuable teams in the world and all signs point to them only improving.

There isn’t just consistency in the way they play and their stature, there is a consistency in how they set up. Every other team in the top six has undergone serious changes over the last three or four seasons. Their looks have changed and their essences have changed. But one look at Tottenham of 2015 tells you that very little has changed there. A vast majority of the players who were there in 2015 are still there. They have played with each other for quite a long time now, unlike the other big clubs who keep bringing in new players because they have a lot of money to spend.

The rise to prominence of Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko has certainly helped them massively, but no team can do what Spurs are after not having spent anything. The new stadium brings enough pressure on them to stick to what they had and keep what they had. There certainly was risk of being overrun by the overspending rivals, but it just proves that stability at a club on every level goes a long way in ensuring how it performs regularly.

Ten years ago, if you would’ve asked Spurs fans about this, they wouldn’t have believed it since they had a habit of sacking managers in a blink of an eye. There seemed to be no long-term project in vision. But these times are in stark contrast to those. They have grounded players and a grounded manager. The players aren’t superstars, but they are grafters. And that allows fans to relate to them every single time.

In an era of football that is getting engulfed by commercialism and money, Spurs are achieving similar heights without money. While they themselves may take the money path after they settle into their new stadium, but they put the other big sides to shame every week. People can criticise them for not winning the title yet, but the fragile financial situation they’re in, it will be unrealistic to spend like the others.