Man City’s Raheem Sterling reacts to racial abuse he faced from Chelsea fans

Raheem Sterling, who had gone to pick up the ball from the Matthew Harding stand during the first half, was the subject of pretty unsavoury comments from the Chelsea fans.
Videos circulating online of the incident seem to suggest that the Chelsea fans present in the stands were quite aggressive and animated in their body language towards Sterling. They’re also seen mouthing words towards him that seem to be racially abusive in nature, though there is no confirmation as yet.
However, due to the widespread outrage on social media, both Chelsea and the local police authorities have undertaken a thorough investigation of the incident, with the club vowing to take “take the strongest possible action where necessary.”
Sterling, who posted on Instagram earlier today to condemn the disparity in media coverage of white and coloured players that fuelled racism, made note of the incident and said that he just ‘had to laugh’ because he doesn’t expect better.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.
Anti-racism organization Kick it Out, along with a plethora of former players, pundits and current players alike, were all prompt in their unilateral condemnation of the events that occurred at Stamford Bridge.
For the sake of football, one hopes incidents such as these are stomped out for good sooner rather than later.
Read Also: Sterling hits out at media coverage of black players