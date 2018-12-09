Man City’s Raheem Sterling reacts to racial abuse he faced from Chelsea fans

Raheem Sterling, who had gone to pick up the ball from the Matthew Harding stand during the first half, was the subject of pretty unsavoury comments from the Chelsea fans.

Videos circulating online of the incident seem to suggest that the Chelsea fans present in the stands were quite aggressive and animated in their body language towards Sterling. They’re also seen mouthing words towards him that seem to be racially abusive in nature, though there is no confirmation as yet.

However, due to the widespread outrage on social media, both Chelsea and the local police authorities have undertaken a thorough investigation of the incident, with the club vowing to take “take the strongest possible action where necessary.”

Sterling, who posted on Instagram earlier today to condemn the disparity in media coverage of white and coloured players that fuelled racism, made note of the incident and said that he just ‘had to laugh’ because he doesn’t expect better.

Anti-racism organization Kick it Out, along with a plethora of former players, pundits and current players alike, were all prompt in their unilateral condemnation of the events that occurred at Stamford Bridge.

For the sake of football, one hopes incidents such as these are stomped out for good sooner rather than later.

