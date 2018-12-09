Chelsea maintain unique Premier League record after Manchester City victory

Chelsea produced a masterclass on Saturday to overcome Manchester City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. While the Blues ended City’s unbeaten run in the Premier League, handing them their first defeat of the league season, the result also extended a rather unique streak of their own.

Chelsea, with their 2-0 triumph courtesy goals from N’Golo Kante and David Luiz, ensured that they remained undefeated against the defending champions of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge – a streak that dates back to 2002.

In this 16-year period, they have won six and drawn five of their 11 games against defending champions at the Bridge; a mighty impressive statistic indeed.

What the win last night also did was to ensure Chelsea remained in the title race – at least for the time being.

The Blues currently sit third on the table, eight points off table-toppers Liverpool, but with the Reds enduring a difficult run of fixtures during the festive period, Maurizio Sarri’s men might fancy their chances of closing that gap.

Chelsea’s win was also their third against a Pep Guardiola-managed side; the most defeats he has suffered against a single team.