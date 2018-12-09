Pep Guardiola furious after Manchester City fail to sign £66.8m target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly furious that his side missed out on signing talented Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

City were the hot favourites to land de Jong’s signature, with club officials set to fly out to Amsterdam to complete a proposed £66.8m move.

However, the deal was put on hold allegedly due to concerns regarding Financial Fair Play, which allowed PSG into the mix and the French giants are now leading the race to sign the 21-year-old.

This has left Guardiola, who also saw City miss out on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Dani Alves and Jorginho in recent times, fuming with the board.

The Spaniard spent hours interacting with the player last month and felt he had the deal in the bag, only to be informed by City officials 24 hours before the proposed move that it would not be taking place.

The youngster was apparently so convinced after his talk with Guardiola that he was willing to sacrifice his dream of playing for Barcelona to work under the Spaniard’s tutelage at the Etihad; something that would serve as another blow to Pep.

De Jong’s rise to prominence has been startling and he is now considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe.