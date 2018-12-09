Chelsea v Manchester City: Sterling leads the line in Aguero’s absence

Pep Guardiola selected Raheem Sterling as Manchester City’s attacking spearhead, while Eden Hazard will lead the Chelsea attack.

Raheem Sterling will lead the line for Manchester City in the absence of Sergio Aguero against Chelsea, who start with Eden Hazard playing as a false nine.

Pep Guardiola opted for a pacey attacking trio of Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez and Sterling, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, while Gabriel Jesus had to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Maurizio Sarri dropped Alvaro Morata from the side that lost 2-1 to Wolves in midweek and opted for Hazard alongside Willian and Pedro in attack.

Chelsea go into the game desperate for three points after a disappointing result at Molineux that came in the away game after their 3-1 reverse against Tottenham.

City, meanwhile need a victory to reclaim top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool.