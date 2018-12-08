Social media reacts as Mohamed Salah scores hat-trick for Liverpool against Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah was back to his very best against Bournemouth in the Premier League, as the Egyptian hit a stunning hat-trick in a comprehensive 4-0 win for Liverpool. Social media erupted in unison to congratulate the true Anfield sensation.

Social media was a busy place thanks to Salah’s antics at the Vitality Stadium, and some of these reactions show just how appreciative people were of the Egyptian’s work.

One season wonder, Mohamed Salah, is now the joint top scorer in the Premier League (with Aubameyang) so far this season. Nets his third of the game with some of the most incredible composure that you will see this season. Special player. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) December 8, 2018

Not a single player in the history of the Premier League has scored 40 goals for Liverpool as fast as Mohamed Salah. Just the 52 games required. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 8, 2018

And people say he has “second season syndrome”, 52 games to 40 goals!!! — Riaddaboss (@riaddaboss) December 8, 2018

Mohamed Salah is now joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League. #lfclive — lfcstuff (@stuffIfc) December 8, 2018

Unreal from the one season wonder — ♔ (@KingzOfEurope) December 8, 2018

I’m so freaking happy man. MOOOOOOOOO SALAHHHH — Mack (@MaackSavage) December 8, 2018

EGYPTIAN King is back — Marco (@LMxssi) December 8, 2018



Certainly not a ‘one season wonder’ anymore now is he?