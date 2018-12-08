Fake offer from German side made Premier League star a richer man, claims report

In a shocking new revelation, Football Leaks have revealed that Premier League goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was made significantly richer thanks to a fake offer from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Der Spiegel are reporting that the former Swansea City goalkeeper, who joined the Welsh side from Arsenal in 2014, was aided by an organization known as Spielerrat, who had worked with the goalkeeper for a while.

Spielerrat reportedly demanded that Fabianski’s wages at Swansea be increased to £50,000-a-week and in addition, would also be handed a one-year contract extension. The organization stood to make a total of £2.2million out of the entire deal if this were to take place.

To ensure this did happen, Spielerrat allegedly formed an email from Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Jonas Boldt, claiming that they wanted to sign the custodian in case Bernd Leno decided to move. Swansea, keen to ensure their keeper stayed put, would oblige to the same and increased Fabianski’s contract.

It is yet another shocking revelation by the Football Leaks report, who have recently uncovered a number of suspicious deals and happenings around Europe and the footballing world.