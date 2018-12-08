Unai Emery was initially thought to be a surprising choice as Arsenal’s new coach, but Sead Kolasinac believes he has been brilliant so far.

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has saluted the meticulous approach of head coach Unai Emery and is convinced the Spaniard has the Gunners improving “personally, tactically and technically”.

Emery was selected as the successor to the long-serving Arsene Wenger at the end of last season, with the Frenchman departing after 22 years at the helm.

Despite going down as both a Premier League and Arsenal icon, many pundits felt Wenger was holding the Gunners back in the final years of his tenure.

The appointment of Emery was initially met with surprise, as his reputation was not particularly boosted by his time at Paris Saint-Germain due to underwhelming results in the Champions League.

However, Arsenal go into Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Town unbeaten in 20 matches across all competitions, and Kolasinac has no doubt Emery’s coaching methods are having the desired impact.

“When you don’t lose a game for that long, the belief is there for everyone,” the defender told Sky Sports.

“Last season, we didn’t have a run like this, but when you’re 20 unbeaten you have lots of confidence and belief and sometimes things take care of themselves. We’re stronger in what we’re doing this year, probably.

“The manager always prepares us very well for games. We watch a lot of videos, and, speaking as a full-back, he and his staff will show us what we’re doing well and what we need to improve. That helps a lot when you’re shown things.

“It might be that you weren’t standing right in one game, make sure you stand in a better position in the next one. That means you learn from game to game and become better, and it’s a key to success.

“The first two games [which Arsenal lost to Manchester City and Chelsea], we had envisaged those going better, but to come back in the way we have is amazing.

“Game to game we’re getting stronger, better on the ball. I feel that we are developing personally, tactically and technically too.

“We’re taking strides forward and I hope we can keep this unbeaten run going on for as long as possible.”