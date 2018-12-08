Reports: Manchester United superstar wants to leave the club amidst growing pressure

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku’s last few months have been hard considering the fact that he’s found goal-scoring hard. His overall on-field performances haven’t helped his case too and now reports are emerging that the Belgian might as well move on to greener pastures in the summer.

Lukaku arrived at Manchester United for a £75million fee and after a decent first season, his form has completely fallen off. The striker’s performances forced United manager Jose Mourinho into benching him along with other superstars like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Though he did get on the scoresheet against Southampton, Mourinho decided against starting him on Wednesday against visiting Arsenal. And when the striker did come on in the second half, his brief outing only reaffirmed the fact that he has completely lost his mojo.

The Sun now report that the Belgian wants out of the club amid growing pressure. Though the report doesn’t link Lukaku with any club, there were rumours earlier in October that stated the striker is open for a move to Juventus.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Though Lukaku’s form has been questionable of late, it looks highly unlikely that the club will let him leave only two seasons into his United career after signing him for such a hefty fee. As for Lukaku, the sooner he finds his scoring boots, the better.