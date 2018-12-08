Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks on possible UEFA Champions League ban

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that the Premier League champions will not be banned from the UEFA Champions League.

The Manchester outfit were hit with claims that they breached the Financial Fair Play rules and it could result in them being banned from playing in the European competition.

However, the City manager recently revealed that he is not worried as he claims he spoke with City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak and chief executive Ferran Soriano, and they gave him a comforting message that it would not happen.

Guardiola said: “We will not be banned, no.

“That’s what I think because of what my chairman and my CEO have explained to me and I trust in them.

“If it happens, because Uefa decide that, we will accept it and move forward.”