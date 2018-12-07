Liverpool’s Joe Gomez revealed his determination to be back as soon as possible in a short video the club posted on Twitter.

Joe Gomez has thanked Liverpool fans for their messages of support and promised he will do his best to get back as soon as possible from injury.

The England defender is set to be out for up to six weeks after he suffered a fracture in his lower left leg during the Reds’ 3-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

Gomez – who was hurt in a tackle by defender Ben Mee – is certain to miss Liverpool’s crucial Champions League clash with Napoli next week, as well as the Premier League meeting with Manchester United at Anfield that follows.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will also likely be without the versatile 21-year-old when they travel to leaders Manchester City on January 3.

But despite the setback during an excellent campaign, Gomez appeared to be in a positive frame of mind during a short video posted on the club’s Twitter account on Friday.

“I just wanted to say thank you to you all for your kind wishes and well wishes,” he said.

“Obviously I’m gutted to have picked up the injury, but thankfully it’s not too serious and one that I can definitely be back stronger from soon.

“I’ll do my best to come back as quick as possible and hopefully be back with you guys soon, so thank you.”

Team-mate Virgil van Dijk was quick to reply to the post, sharing a GIF of the two laughing together while adding: “Back soon bro!”.

Liverpool are next in action on Saturday when they face Bournemouth.