Reports: Chelsea in the hunt for another Napoli player in January

After the 2-1 loss to Wolves yesterday, Maurizio Sarri is scrambling for defensive reinforcements – enough to break the gentleman’s agreement in place between the club and Napoli.

The Chelsea boss is angling for a January move for Napoli’s Albanian right back Elseid Hysaj, in an attempt to shore up his defence.

Sarri last shopped at his previous club to bring Jorginho to Chelsea in the summer along with him, but is said to have acquiesced to a gentleman’s agreement with the Partenopei to not bid for any more of their players.

However, with Chelsea facing a potential 2 year transfer ban after an investigation into their dealings with under-18 foreign players was launched by FIFA, all bets are considered to be off in an attempt to strengthen during this January’s transfer window.

Hysaj, 24, is said to have a £44million (€50m) release clause, but Chelsea are reportedly locked in negotiation with Napoli to try and lower that price tag.

Sarri accused his players of a lack of character after their 2-1 loss to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium yesterday, and this reported move for Hysaj could serve to strengthen his team’s defence which is clearly an area of concern for the Italian manager.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; While Azpilicueta has signed a new contract with the club to stay till 2022, there is hardly any cover at right back with Zappacosta and Moses hardly getting a look in, making Hysaj the perfect purchase for the club. Also, another player that is already used to Sarri’s methods in a team that is still adapting to Sarriball can only be a welcome addition.