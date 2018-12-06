Watch: Marouane Fellaini grabs Matteo Guendouzi’s hair and yanks him to the ground after he dribbles past him

The back and forth classic at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Arsenal may have made for a superb watch, but it wasn’t without its controversial moments.

The chief among them was when United midfielder Marouane Fellaini had to resort to pulling at Arsenal youngster Matteo Guendouzi’s mane-like hair when he couldn’t take the ball of him in the second half.

Funnily enough, it happened right under the nose of the referee who just blew for a freekick but chose not to bring the cards out of his pocket.

After Guendouzi got past Fellaini, Fellaini pulled his hair to bring him down. pic.twitter.com/ELcIsUrvrw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 5, 2018

The match itself was a back and forth affair between two eternal rivals, with Arsenal taking the lead two times but United pegging them back almost immediately on both occasions.

Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th minute with a tame downward header from a set piece that David De Gea palmed into his own net, Ander Herrera’s despairing efforts to clear the ball to no avail.

However, United clawed one back 4 minutes later when Ander Herrera’s cut back was slotted home by Anthony Martial from close range.

Arsenal again took the lead in the second half thanks to some extremely sloppy play from Marcos Rojo, who gifted the ball to Alexandre Lacazette and couldn’t get back quite in time to prevent the visitor’s second.

However, United went route one from the resulting kickoff and with Lukaku proving a physical hindrance to Arsenal’s defenders, the ball fell to Jesse Lingard who poked him to level proceedings again.

(Photo Credits: Today News)