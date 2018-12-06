Following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the key talking points from Old Trafford.

5. Old Trafford lights up as United start brightly

Coming into the game on the back of two hugely disappointing results against Crystal Palace and Southampton, Manchester United had to try and grab the game from the scruff of the neck, and the way they started showed some real purpose. Foraying into the opposition half from the very start, the home side had their first shot on target as early as the 4th minute, Rashford shooting with venom straight at Leno. It was all United from then on, followed by a period in which Arsenal finally gained some foothold into the match with a sustained period of possession. The noise inside Old Trafford too indicated the fans were fully behind the team – up and about for a special night of football, one their team certainly looked capable of producing, looking at the early exchanges.

4. De Gea and Rojo howlers gift Arsenal the lead twice

Following United’s bright start, Arsenal managed to come back into the game with some glimpses of attacking football, culminating in a surprise goal completely against the run of play. A harmless corner from the visitors turned out to be United’s undoing, Smalling out-muscled by Mustafi who fired a header towards De Gea. The Spainard made a complete hash of the resulting save, however, allowing the ball to bounce out of his grasp, just inches inside the goal line and despite Ander Herrera’s best efforts – Arsenal’s goal was confirmed by goal line technology. This wasn’t all as Marcos Rojo’s moment of brain fade allowed the visitors to go 2-1 up in the second half, after United had come back from a goal down in the first. Trying to beat his man inside United’s half, Rojo lost the ball to the visiting side, resulting in Lacazette going one-on-one with the goalkeeper, before a last ditch tackle by the Argentine resulted in the ball going inside his own net, in what was otherwise a decent return from injury from him.

3. Pogba, Lukaku benched as Mourinho shuffles pack

Romelu Lukaku is on for Anthony Martial. Let’s go Rom! #mufc pic.twitter.com/gJxU13TZ7W — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 5, 2018

United’s team sheet prior to the game was met with surprise, with Jose Mourinho opting to leave out both Lukaku and Pogba from the start. While Pogba’s performances certainly warranted a demotion to the bench, Lukaku’s benching was thought to be queer due to the fact that the Belgian only recently scored his first goal in 12 matches, ending his goal drought. The pair were, however, brought on to win the game later on for their team, but in vain.

2. United show character with quickfire equalisers

“They left what they have (on the pitch),” said Jose Mourinho in his immediate post-match interview, clearly indicating his happiness at how his team showed character to come back from a goal down twice in the match. Indeed, the quick nature of United’s comebacks each time they went down was astonishing as they were behind only for a total of 4 minutes 15 seconds. After Arsenal’s first goal, United’s reply came via a Rojo freekick saved by the goalkeeper, before being sent back in by Herrera for Martial to strike through into the net. The second came just 15 seconds after the restart following Arsenal’s second goal, United’s 2nd leveller coming from a hopeful punt upfield by Marcos Rojo, last touched by Jesse Lingard to strike the ball home and bring the match level to 2 goals each.

1. Top 4 hopes still hanging for United following Chelsea’s loss

Mourinho, before the match ‘clarified’ in his press conference how he didn’t mean to say that United required a miracle to finish in the first four, as was popularly quoted by the media in the past week. He said that the Red Devils instead require a sequence of good results and luck together. Following the match, his opinion wouldn’t have changed much as Chelsea’s surprise loss to Wolves meant that they still trail the 4th position by a total of 8 points and that United would certainly need their opponents to drop more points – while accumulating the maximum number of points themselves that they can.